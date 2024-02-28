Yvonne M. “Vonnie” Ratermann, nee Strubhart, age 69, of Breese, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at home surrounded by family. She was born June 9, 1954 in Breese, a daughter of the late Paul and Marcella, nee Huelsmann, Strubhart.

Vonnie married Carl Ratermann on April 17, 1971 and he resides in Breese. In addition to her husband, Vonnie is survived by her children, Stacy (Tim) Schroeder of Albers and Travis (Bethany) Ratermann of Cabot, AR; grandchildren, Matthew Schroeder, Elizabeth Schroeder, Tessa Schroeder, Ava Ratermann, and William Xavier Ratermann; siblings, Dennis “Spank” (Mae) Strubhart of Aviston, Fred (Fritz) Strubhart of Bartelso, Richard (Lisa) Strubhart of Breese, David (Kelly) Strubhart of St. Charles, MO, Barb Detmer of Breese, Theresa (Mike) Maue of Mascoutah, and Karen (Kevin) Schroeder of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ellen Detmer of Breese, Jane (Richard) Lappe of Breese, and Leonard (Mary Ellen) Ratermann of Pierron; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to Vonnie’s parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Strubhart; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sylvester and Mary Louise, nee Wolters, Ratermann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don Detmer, Patricia (Regi) Detmer, and John (Alice) Ratermann.

Vonnie’s professional journey included working as a seamstress at Artex International in Highland, followed by a fulfilling retirement from St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services. She was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese, participating in the Ladies Sodality. Vonnie also contributed to her community as a former member of the Breese Library Board, Clinton County Historical Society, and St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary.

Known for her warm and welcoming spirit, Vonnie enjoyed meeting and assisting people through her involvement at the Knight of Columbus Hall. She had a passion for good books and cherished moments spent with her family, particularly reveling in the joy of watching Svengoolie on Saturday nights.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle and Fr. Patrick Peter concelebrating and Deacon Jay Fowler assisting. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Services or Breese Public Library and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.