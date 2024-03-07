Mildred L. Rakers, age 88 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Mrs. Rakers was born in Centralia on August 11, 1935, a daughter of the late Lilly (Tyberendt) and Henry Eikhoff, Jr. She married Jerome B. Rakers at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman on February 13, 1957, and he survives.

In addition to her husband Jerome, Millie is also survived by her children – Kathy Berndsen (Mark) of Breese, Barb Geiger (Tim) of Tomball, TX, Jon Rakers (Dana) of Centralia, MO, and Carla Johnson (Gary) of Fenton, MO; her loving grandchildren – Trent Hermsmeyer (Ashley), Trina Reilmann (Alex), Justine Hendricks (Zack), Regan Berndsen, Ian Berndsen, Amanda Geiger, Jessica Geiger, Adam Geiger, Jenna Rakers (fiancé Bradley Kaiser), Katelyn Rakers, Zack Johnson, and Alex Johnson; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law – Joyce Steinmann and Cecilia Markus; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mrs. Rakers was preceded in death by her parents; 2 children – Robert “Bobby” and Roberta “Missie” Rakers; her siblings and their spouses – Esther and Gus Steinkamp, Elmer Eikhoff, Lillie and Howard Gillespie, and Erwin and Wilma Eikhoff; and her in-laws – Marie and Alvin Grapperhaus, Marcella Seiffert, Paul and Johanna Rakers, Raymond Rakers, Rita and Ferd Deiters, Irene Rakers, Edwin Rakers, Alvera and Maurice Mannhard, Andrew and Mary Ann Rakers, Edmund Rakers, and Dick Markus.

Mrs. Rakers lived a life filled with love, family, and faith. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who never missed one of her grandkids’ ball games or events. She was the family co-pilot and supporter, always willing to support a business venture or other project. In her younger years, Millie loved tending to her roses, flowers, and house plants. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman, where she was baptized, confirmed, and married. Of all of her accomplishments in life, Millie was most proud of her children and the families they raised.

A Funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman with Pastor Brett Jones, officiating. Interment will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Rakers are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or to Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

