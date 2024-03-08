Norbert H. Korte, 93, of Vandalia, IL, passed away the morning of Thursday, March 07, 2024, surrounded by his family, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Pastor Dustin Ruble officiating. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia with Military Rites accorded at the graveside by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post # 95, Vandalia & Brownstown VFW Post #9770. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1:00PM-2:00PM, Sunday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Norbert Herman Korte was born on September 30, 1930 in Burgess Township, Bond County, IL, the son of Frank Anton and Emma Anna (Kalmer) Korte.

Norbert was born on the family farm near Pocahontas, IL. After his father’s death, when he was just 10 years old, his mother took over the farm. As Norbert grew older, he had more responsibilities and eventually operated the family farm along with his brother, Clarence. Norbert then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he farmed and continued that career path throughout his lifetime; working for various farms throughout the years. Norbert was a great mechanic, could fix anything, and had an avid love for woodworking and of course, John Deere farm equipment. At the age of 70, he married Helen Marie (Dial) Smith; together they celebrated 24 years of marriage. With

this union, Norbert expanded his family with many step children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He cherished the time spent with each and every one of them.

Mr. Korte was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and member of the Crawford-Hale American Legion Post #95 in Vandalia. He was also a member of Vera Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Korte of Vandalia; step-daughter, Wendy & husband David Goodin of Vandalia; step-daughter, Zena & husband Thomas Richardson of Ramsey; sisters, Florence Schrage, Olivia Flicker, and Irene & husband Bernard Huelsmann; sister-in-law, Ruth Korte; grandchildren, Mindy (Tom) File, Crystal (John) Stilt, Zennia (Brad) Wooden, William (Laura Carter) Muma, Amanda (Chauncey) Wheeler, Scott Richardson, and Kayla (D.J.) Morgan; great-grandchildren, Courtney (Timothy) Hartupee, Andrew Gaylord, Andy Stilt, Joey (Kaila) Stilt, Breese (Brinden) Mooney, Mistie (Josh Barker) Stilt, David Stilt, Anthony (Kat) Snow, Brandan Snow, Shayla (Michael) Weischedel,

Gavin (Vivien) Muma, Brantley Richardson, Kaylin Morgan, Chauncey Wheeler Jr., John Wheeler, McKenzie Wheeler, Adalynn Wheeler, and Ayah Wheeler; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence Korte; and sister Eleanor Henrichs.