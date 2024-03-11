Richard “Rick” Tieman, age 67 of Pocahontas, Illinois, passed away March 5, 2024, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Richard Robert Tieman, the son of Harry Bernard and Flora L. Prange Tieman, was born March 3, 1957, in St. Louis, Missouri. Richard married Rebecca Green on September 6, 1980. They later divorced. He worked as a mechanic for Charlie Green for many years. Then Carlisle Syntec before his retirement.

Rick was a very talented artist. He would make layouts of towns made with spectacular detail that you have to see to believe. His drawings were even more incredible. His jokes and dry humor will be missed.

Richard is survived by sons Cory Richard Bernard Tieman of Keyesport and Charles Tieman and wife Abagail, and a daughter Kami Boston and husband Nate of Pocahontas. He was the loving grandfather of Andrew Niebruegge, Sofia Tieman, Zoey Tieman, and Myles Tieman. Richard is also by his sister Florie (Don) Scott of Herrin. Nephews Brian, Mark, Matt, Kevin, and David. Nieces Karen, Nichol, Krissy, and Rachel. Sister-in-law Jacqueline and Brother-in-law Rick Marr.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister Virginia Marr and brother William Tieman.

Family interment will be in Brown Cemetery. The family will have a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

