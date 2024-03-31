Barbara Ann “Barb” Antram Darnell, age 63 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, March 28, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, March 1, 1961, in St. Louis, MO, the son of George and Marilyn (nee Clark) Antram.

On Friday, October 13, 2017, she married Michael R. Darnell at Edwardsville, Illinois, who survives.

Mrs. Antram Darnell was born in St. Louis, MO. She grew up in Bridgeton, St. Louis County, MO and graduated from Pattonville High School, Maryland Heights, MO. Barb worked all her life with paper and cardboard which consisted of designing, manufacturing, shipping and storage. For many years she rode her Harley Davidson motorcycle on trips to Sturgis, ND and to east coast beaches. She loved the wind in her hair motorcycle trips. And she enjoyed time with Butter, Stella and Hailey her pet dogs. She and her husband moved to Highland five years ago.

Survivors include:

Father – George R. Antram, Highland, IL

Mother – Marilyn R. Antram, nee Clark, Highland, IL

Husband – Michael R. Darnell, Highland, IL

Step Child – Alyssa Pratt, St. Jacob, IL

Step Grandchild – Lilly Pratt, St. Jacob, IL

Niece – Dana (Brandon) Washburn, Troy, MO

Great Nephew – Kristopher (Jackie) Antram, Troy, MO

Brother – Robert M. (Karen) Antram, Winfield, MO

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at a later date.