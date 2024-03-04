Becky Ann Bost, 73, of Fillmore, IL, passed away Friday, March 1, 2024 at 8:46 p.m. at her residence, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Toberman-Dean Funeral Home in Coffeen, IL. Rev. Kathy Lewis, Pastor of Fillmore Methodist Church in Fillmore, IL, will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore, IL.

Becky was born October 31, 1950 in Hillsboro, IL to Michael and Martha (Mizera) Fudoli, both preceded in death. She was a Hillsboro High School graduate, class of 1968. She then went on to be a 1972 graduate of University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Social Sorority. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Music and Elementary Education. She married Richard Bost in 1977, gaining a step-son, Steve.

Mrs. Bost taught music at Hillsboro Burbank School, Butler School, Irving School, and Hillsboro Junior High until 1980. After staying at home with her children Joy and Tim, she returned to teaching for the Vandalia School District. Throughout her career she taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades. She retired from teaching, while teaching third grade, after 33 years in education. She was a favorite teacher to many of her students and earned “Teacher of the Year” award two times. After retirement she became a farm wife, delivering meals to the fields for her husband and son. Becky enjoyed playing the piano, spending time with family and friends, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She shared a special connection with all of them.

Becky is dearly loved and survived by her Husband, Rich; Children, Steve (Christy) Bost, Joy (Ryan) Lewis, and Tim (Kelsey) Bost; Grandchildren, Jack, Drew, Gabe, and Ella Lewis, Brooks, Gannon, and River Bost, and Sarah Rattermann, Claire Hueter, and Nathan Bost; Three Great Granchildren; and Sisters, Cassie Gunn and Joy Kirchoff.

She is preceded by her parents and son, Richard Ryan, in infancy.

Memorials are suggested to Vandalia School Band Program in Vandalia, IL.