Billy Gene Langston, 70, of Coffeen, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 3:02 a.m. at Hillsboro Rehab & Health Care Center in Hillsboro, IL. Graveside Service with Military Rites will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Waveland Cemetery in rural Hillsboro, IL. Rev. Randy Sands, Pastor of Free Methodist Church in Hillsboro, IL, will officiate.

Billy was born August 15, 1953 in Red Bud, IL to Thomas Langston and Betty (Cole) Langston McFarlin; Betty survives in Hillsboro, IL. He is a Hillsboro High School graduate and went on to get his degree from vocational school for Diesel Mechanics. He married Gail Malloy on May 31, 1973 in Coffeen, IL; she survives in Coffeen, IL. Mr. Langston spent 9 years in the United States ARMY. He was a member of Operating Engineers Union Local 513 in St. Louis, MO, employed as a heavy equipment operator. He also worked as a diesel mechanic. He was a member of the VFW in Hillsboro, IL. His favorite pastime was fishing and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, Betty, and wife, Gail; children, Heather (Todd) Claxon of Taylor Springs, IL; Billie (Harold) Havron of Hillsboro, IL; four grandchildren, Dustin (wife Carrissa) Claxon, Ethan (husband Dallas) Roach, Jared Claxon, and Garrett Havron; two great grandchildren, Avian Claxon and Drake Claxon; siblings, Greg Langston of Hillsboro, IL and Carol Ellsworth of Troy, IL.

He is preceded in death by his father and siblings, Dennis Langston and Debbie Montgomery.