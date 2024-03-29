Brian Keith Busch Sr, age 57 born 9/13/1966 in St. Louis and died 1:23am at St Luke’s Hospital pain free and surrounded by the ones who loved him.

Proceeded in death by Victoria Busch (daughter), Edward Busch (brother), Micheal Earls (nephew), Lloyd Busch (father) and Carolyn Busch (mother).

Survived by Candy Busch (wife), Jutana Mauer & Kevin Mauer (daughter and son in law), Natasha Busch (daughter), Brian Busch Jr and Brooke Busch (son and daughter in law) and grandkids Baylee Busch, Noah Sheridan, Rhys White, Elijah Mauer, Damon Mauer and Aleister Mauer.

Born in STL and started life in the Greenville area, his family moved to VA in 1973 where he spent his life in various places until moving back to Illinois in 2009. Did various jobs such as driving a semi OTR and was then a glass mechanic for the rest of his working career. Brian was a very selfless person who never stopped helping others. He loved his dogs and other animals and family was the most important life to him. Though he may have died young, he lived more in his time and made more of an impact on people around him then most of us could ever try to do. He will be forever missed. RIP dad ❤️

https://gofund.me/415601b5