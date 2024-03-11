Carl R. Swift

Carl Reed Swift, age 70 of Greenville, Illinois, passed away February 28, 2024, at his home in Greenville.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Greenville Free Methodist Church on March 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM. The family will gather at 12:00 noon and receive friends until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, please make a memorial to the Greenville University Men’s Soccer Program by visiting www.greenville.edu/give/give-online and select men’s soccer.

Carl Reed, the son of George and Anita Annas Swift, was born September 19, 1953, in Alpena, Michigan.

The family moved to California when Carl was five years old. He graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Fresno, California, and received a B.A. and Master’s Degree from Azusa Pacific College.

Carl and Pamela Saffell were united in marriage on July 10, 1982. They have enjoyed 41 years together and are the parents of 3 children; Christopher Swift and wife Marissa of Greenville, Jason Swift and wife Sara of Greenville, and Elyse Engle and husband Jonathan of San Diego, California. Carl loved spending time and spoiling his grandchildren Owen, JJ, and Makena.

Carl worked as a principal in the Christian schools and taught Adult Ed. for Covina Valley Unified School District. He was patient and cared for the teachers who worked under him as well as the students he taught.

Carl discovered a love for running and Fleetwood Mac music in his early teens. In 1992, he was inducted into the Azusa Pacific Athletics Hall of Fame. During his time at Azusa Pacific, he set a number of school records. He set the school records in the mile, two mile, 10k and 20k walks, and marathon. He earned three All-America honors in Track & Field. In 1974, he was an individual NAIA National Champion in the 10-kilometer walk with a time of 49:18.5. He represented the U.S. in a meet against Canada, and won the national 20k walk. He was a member of the 1975 APU District III Cross Country title team. In 1976,

he was an Olympic marathon trials qualifier.

While raising his family and encouraging them through their athletic endeavors, he gained an interest in soccer, and found his favorite club, Manchester United. As the family grew, he supported each member with their personal adventures while teaching at the Tri-Community Adult Ed. When he retired in 2023 and he and Pamela moved to Greenville where he coached under his son, Christopher.

Surviving is his wife Pamela, children, father George, sisters Ruth Mitchell and husband Tim of Washington and Ida Mae Custer and husband Mark of Colorado and a brother John Swift and wife Sheri of West Virginia.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To leave the family a condolence or share a memory or picture, visit www.donnellwiegand.com.