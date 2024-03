Christine E. Combs, age 65 of Greenville, passed away at her home Monday night, March 25, 2024.

Visitation for Christine will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. The family asks memorials to be made to a fund for the 3 grandchildren.

