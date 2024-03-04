Dennis W. “Denny” Revelle, age 69 of Grantfork, IL, died Friday, March 1, 2024, in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, September 4, 1954, in Granite City, IL, the son of Floyd and Lillian (nee Martin) Revelle.

On Monday, June 27, 1994, he married Wanda Lou Brown in Greenville, Illinois, who passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Denny was born in Granite City, IL and attended Granite City South High School. He worked at Granite City Steel and then Chemtech Steel Corporation. In addition, he owned and operated Revelle Seamless Guttering for a number of years. For the past 40 years, he has made his home in Grantfork, IL. He and his wife, Wanda, enjoyed traveling and they didn’t miss a chance to go “bargain hunting”. Denny hobby was collecting tools, and he had a large collection.

Survivors include:

Son – Dennis L. Revelle, Granite City, IL

Step Son – Ricky J. Daniels, Pocahontas, IL

Step Son – Randall L. (Selina) Daniels, O’Fallon, IL

Step Daughter – Michele J. Downen, Carlyle, IL

Step Son – Ronald D. (Patricia) Daniels, Casey, IL

Grandchildren – Many

Great Grandchildren – Several

Sister – Denise L. Owens, Granite City, IL

Brother – Len (Karyn) Revelle, Smithton, IL

Brother-In-Law – Joel Cato, Benld, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Floyd W. Revelle

Mother – Lillian H. Revelle, nee Martin

Wife – Wanda L. Revelle, nee Brown – Died 12/04/2023

Son – Shawn W. Revelle – Died 8/24/2019

Sister – Tresa M. Cato – Died 12/16/2023

Step Daughter-In-Law – Linda S. Daniels

Step Daughter-In-Law – Marion L. Daniels

Brother-In-Law – Timothy W. Owens, Sr. – Died 9/23/2022

Step Brother-In-Law – Joe Downen – Died 10/21/2015

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Lt. Col. Karyn L. Revelle, Minister, USAF Retired, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork United Church of Christ Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.