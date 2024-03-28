Diane Jeanette (Seger) Mikles, 63, of Sorento, IL, passed away on March 27, 2024, at her

home, surrounded by loving family.

Diane was born on September 1,1960, in Belleville, Illinois, the daughter of Harold C. and Vera (Clements) Seger. She married Jack Dan Mikles on July 6, 1996, at their farm, in Sorento. They were married for over 27 blessed years.

She always expressed that she had a well lived life that she loved, and her favorite place to be was with Jack, on their farm. She had a passion for animals, crafts, cooking, and taking care of her home with her husband. They enjoyed working together on their homestead, camping, and socializing in the community.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Patti Seger.

Surviving Diane are her husband, Jack of Sorento, and her siblings, Jim (Faye) Seger of

Swansea, Illinois, Susan (John) Parciak of Belleville, Illinois, Judy (Mike) Straub of St. Jacob, Illinois, Glenn Seger of Belleville, Illinois, Dennis (Rachel) Seger of Swansea, Illinois, and many extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bond County Hospice, 1520 S. 4 th St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the

family.