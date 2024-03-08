Donald W. “Dino” Eversgerd, age 69, of Germantown, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born on November 10, 1954, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Christopher and Erma (nee Renschen) Eversgerd.

In addition to his parents, Dino was preceded in death by his siblings, James “Jim” Eversgerd, Marlin Eversgerd, Norman Eversgerd, and Joann Bray.

He is survived by his siblings, Duane (Kathy) Eversgerd of Beckemeyer, Larry (Angie) Eversgerd of Germantown, Darlene (Mark) Lohman of Bartelso, and Linda (Rodney) Lohman of Germantown; brother-in-law, Earl Bray of Lafayette, TN; fourteen nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dino was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. He will be remembered for his love of people and his joy in engaging in conversations while driving around Germantown. He could often be found at the Breese Hardees with his morning coffee club buddies. Dino found great pleasure in teasing and aggravating his nieces and

nephews, creating cherished memories for them. Over the years, his home was adorned with several aquariums, a testament to his commitment to his beloved fish, often driving long distances to ensure their well-being. Dino was a simple man with a huge heart, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew him.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery in Germantown, with Fr. Thomas Lugge officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Germantown Fire Department and will be received at the service or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.