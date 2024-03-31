Inis J. Long, age 86 of Keyesport, passed away peacefully in Greenville, IL on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Mrs. Long was born in Vandalia, IL on April 12, 1937, a daughter of William and Lois (Bone) Alton. She married Ralph Long on July 10, 1954, in St. Elmo, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2021.

For 40 years, Inis worked as a skilled sewer at DeMoulin Bros. and Co. in Greenville. She was a faithful member of Columbus Baptist Church and found joy in canning and quilting. Inis’ radiant spirit and open heart ensured she never met a stranger. She enjoyed the simple pleasure of visits and conversations with friends and family, leaving a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Mrs. Long is survived by her children, Randy Long (Sheila) and Rhonda Short (John); three grandchildren, Kyle, Tristin (Monica) and Justin; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Brad Long, and her siblings, Randal Alton, Gerald Alton, Murvil Alton, Donna Pringle, and Barbara Spratt.

A Funeral service will be held at the Columbus Baptist Church near Keyesport at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 8, 2024, with Rev. Bruce Sasse, officiating. Interment will follow at Taylor Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Visitation will be held at Columbus Baptist Church on Monday, April 8, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Long are suggested to Columbus Baptist Church or to Bond County Hospice. Memorial donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

