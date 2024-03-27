Jalyn Marie Huber, age 61 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at Hickory Estates in Greenville. Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 30, at the Greenville First Christian Church. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Please make memorials in Jalyn’s memory to the First Christian Church or Bond County Hospice in lieu of flowers and plants. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.