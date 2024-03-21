Jodi Wise, age 65 of Greenville, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jodi at The Old Mill on Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online memories, pictures or condolences may be share with the family by visiting www.donnellwiegand.com.

Jodi Renee, the daughter of Burniss Thomas Shy and Virginia Ann Lee Shy, was born November 4, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri. Jodi grew up in Greenville, attended the public schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1977. She worked at the Busy Bee Café and Bond County Ambulance Service in her younger years. Jodi worked for the Greenville Police Department as a dispatcher for many years. After retirement from the Police Department, she worked for TSA, Greenville Regional Hospital, Nevco and recently Huddle House.

Jodi and Denny were united in marriage 41 years ago on March 27th 1982. They are the parents of 4 children: Holly (Brian) Bowers of St. Louis, Crystal Goodall of Greenville, Brandon Wise of Greenville, and Robbie (Tracie) Wise of Greenville.

Serving others was Jodi’s true calling in life. Whether it was helping people in their time of need and crisis at the Police Department, answering questions or guiding people at the hospital, or serving food with a smile and conversation at Huddle House.

Jodi is survived by her husband Denny, her children Holly, Crystal, Brandon and Robbie, grandchildren: Owen Goodall, Audrey Goodall, Ava Wise, Logan Wise, Ella Wise, Sam Bowers, Lucy Bowers, Ben Bowers and siblings: Mary (Dean) Bishop of Litchfield and Elizabeth (Charles) Ernst of Litchfield, and mother-in-law June Wise of Greenville, nieces and nephews Tom (Martha) Huddleston, Zack Ernst, Amy Bishop, and Aaron (Jen) Martin. Jodi was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Kathy Millick, Carter Lee Shy and Susan Jones and a nephew Dustin Huddleston. She was also preceded in death by her parents Burniss

and Virginia.

Jodi was always laughing and the life of the party. Her laugh was contagious. She loved the Kansas City Chief’s, Nascar (minus Kyle Busch), Gatlinburg, canoeing, QVC, her husband, children and grandchildren.

Jodi loved Christmas and Halloween and decorated the house inside and out every year. In her younger years she enjoyed water skiing with her family.

Memorials can be made in her honor to St. Jude, the Shriners Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House.