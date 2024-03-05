Joe W. Montgomery, 75, of Greenville, IL, passed away February 6, 2024, at HSHS

Holy Family Hospital, Greenville, IL, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born February 21, 1948, in Charleston, IL, the son of Charles J. and

Elizabeth (Mitchell) Montgomery. He married Joan Marie Weihe on October 13,

1973, in St. Louis, MO, and were married for over 50 blessed years together.

He was raised early on in Charleston, IL (1948-1962), and went to Forsyth High

School in Forsyth, MO (1962-1966.) He attended Drury College, in Springfield, MO,

where he met his wife, Joan, and received his BA in Business Administration,

Economics (1966-1970.) From Southern Illinois Carbondale (1994-2000), he

received an MS in Nutrition, Registered/Licensed Dietician.

Over the years, he called many places home, Philadelphia, PA, Springfield, MO,

Akron, OH, Marshal, MO, St. Louis, MO, before settling in Greenville, IL, in 1980.

Throughout his work career, Joe had several positions and locations, such as

Illinois Department of Corrections, Adjunct Instructor for Lakeland Junior College,

and an Independent (Dietician) Contractor.

He was a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Consultant

Dieticians in Health Care, National Board Member, Association of Correctional

Food Service Affiliates, National Board Member – Past President.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, James Albert, Charles

Mitchell, and John Edward Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Weihe Montgomery of Greenville, IL; children,

Andrew R. (Cyndy Kirby) Montgomery of O’Fallon, IL and Susan (Philip) Lingle of

Nashville, IL; grandchildren, Peyton and Baylie Lingle and Kate and Jack

Montgomery; and sister-in-law, Barbara (Carl) Krack of Jacksonville, OR.

Graveside service: Will be a private event at Oakland Cemetery, 1100 N Oakland

Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901.

A family hosted celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 23,

2024, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm., at Bev and Bruce Sandifer’s home, located at 223

North Dewey St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts,

in memory of Joe.

Donations may be made to: Washington University, MSC 1082-414-2555, c/o

Emily Williams, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, MO 63130-9989 (please make checks

payable to the: Washington University School of Medicine and include Head &

Neck Center, in the memo line on your check) and/or Amyloid Research at WashU

Medicine, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. (Please

indicate amyloid research, in memory of Joseph Montgomery, in the memo line

on your check.) You can also give online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute by typing in

‘amyloid research,’ after selecting ‘other designation.’

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer

condolences to the family.