Julia A. Tebbe, age 72, of Breese, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon with her family at her side. She was born October 8, 1951 in Breese, a daughter of the late Emil and Irene, nee Sprehe, Tebbe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Tebbe; sisters, Theresa Schrage and Paulette Tebbe; brothers-in-law, Lavern “Shorty” Diekmann and Don Beer; friend, Lavern “Fuzzy” Voss; and an uncle, Benedict “Dix” Tebbe.

Julia is survived by sisters, Rita Diekmann of Breese, Kathleen Beer of Breese, Marilyn (Ralph) Brueggemann of St. Rose, Arlene (Ron “Moose”) Holtgrave of St. Rose, and Martha (Dan) Ribbing of Aviston; brother-in-law, Jim Schrage of Jamestown; nieces, Dana (Craig) Alaniz and their children, Aidan and Elias of Lincoln and Dawn (Aric) Elkin of Heyworth along with numerous other nieces and nephews she loved dearly.

Julia was a woman of many talents and passions. She was the former owner and operator of Kozy Korner in Breese and had also worked as a cook at Western Clinton County Senior Services in Trenton. A member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese, Julia also actively participated in the Breese American Legion Auxiliary Unit 252 and served as a life member and former District Vice President of the Clinton County Tavern Association. She was a former member of ABATE and was a Gold Star sister. In her free time, Julia enjoyed reading, traveling, and riding motorcycles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Western Clinton County Senior Services or Breese American Legion Auxiliary Unit 252 and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

