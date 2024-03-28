Kathleen “Kathie” Bryan, age 73, of Edwardsville, IL and formerly of Carlyle, IL, died at home surrounded by her children in Edwardsville on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Kathie was born in Breese, Illinois on September 30, 1950, to the late Emil and Virginia (Luebbers) Bryk. She grew up in Chicago where she attended St. Helen’s Grade School and Josephinum High School. Kathie attended Southern Illinois University – Carbondale before she married Robert Bryan on November 28, 1970, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle.

Kathie is survived by her three children, LeAnn (Robert Jr.) Harris of Edwardsville, IL, Kristina Bryan of Edwardsville, Bradley (Dana) Bryan of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Robert “Trè” Harris III, Jordan Harris, Sydney Harris, Kylie Bryan, Brooklyn Bryan, and Mia Bryan; great grandchildren, Robert “Beaux” Harris IV, Kapri Harris, Kannon Harris and Kaise Harris; and two brothers-in-laws and their spouses, Wade (Diane) Johnson of Centralia and Tommy (Sandy) Bryan of Walnut Hill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bryan; her father, Emil Bryk, her mother Virigina Bryk; her father-and-mother-in-law, Lowell Bryan and Eugena York; her brother-in-law, Billy Bryan and his wife Sharon.

She dedicated much of her time to taking care of her family and following their basketball careers. She worked at West Access Marina with her father until the family sold the business. Kathie was a beautician and worked from home while the kids were younger. She worked at Kaskaskia College and McKendree College for 30 years before she retired in 2014. Kathie spent her retirement gardening, crafting and going to musicals and theater performances in addition to attending the games and cheering on her grandchildren whether it was soccer, volleyball or basketball. Family was what made her joyful.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 1, 2024, at St. Mary’s Church, 1171 Jefferson Street, Carlyle, IL. Fr. George Mauck will officiate the funeral Mass and the committal service at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Monday, April 1, 2024, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Bryan are suggested to the wishes of her family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.