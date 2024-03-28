Kathy F. Crocker, nee Imming, was born on November 24, 1948, in Breese, IL. She passed away on March 26, 2024, at her home in Carlyle, surrounded by her loved ones. In her journey through life, Kathy was a beacon of light to her family and friends. She married the love of her life, Alan Crocker, on June 8, 1968, at St. Mary Church in Carlyle. Together they built a life full of love and joy that lasted over five decades.

Kathy leaves behind a legacy through her beloved sons Seth (Connie) Crocker and Nick (Bobbie) Crocker.

Her family was her pride and joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them. Kathy’s devotion extended to her grandchildren Noah Crocker (fiancé Allison Diekemper), Kathryn Crocker, Chloe Crocker, and Maddie Crocker, who brought immense happiness to her life. Also surviving are her sisters Pat (Jack) Wuebbels and Phyllis (Jim) Baurer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jane & Bruce Myers; many nieces, nephews, cousins; dear friends; neighbors; and loyal rescue dog Sadie. Each one carries a piece of her kindness and warmth within them.

She is reunited in heaven with her infant son Casey Crocker; as well as her parents Lawrence and Margaret Imming and father-in-law and mother-in-law Gail and Eileen Crocker.

Kathy was a beloved teacher who dedicated over 34 years of her life as a P.E. teacher in Carlyle Community Unit District 1. Kathy’s career as an educator spanned across various schools, including Carlyle Grade School, Keyesport School, and Prairie View at Boulder. Her passion for children left a lasting impact on the countless students she mentored throughout the years.

Beyond her professional life, Kathy embraced various roles that brought her joy and fulfillment. She was known for being Alan’s partner in Crocker Racing and Crocker Media, showcasing her adventurous spirit and love for excitement. Her fondness for baking, family gatherings, and holidays reflected her nurturing nature and dedication to creating cherished memories with her loved ones.

Described as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Kathy’s presence was a source of strength and warmth for her family. In addition to her teaching career, she wholeheartedly supported her husband Alan in coaching at the T-ball, little league, high school, and college level. She traveled countless miles with her husband as he coached baseball at Carlyle high school and at McKendree University and scouted for the Atlanta Braves. Her unwavering support was evident as she enthusiastically attended thousands of baseball games, cheering on the players with pride.

Kathy’s love for her grandchildren knew no bounds, and she took immense joy in watching them grow and thrive. Her hobbies included tending to flowers and enjoying the beauty of the outdoors, finding solace in nature’s tranquility.

Among Kathy’s proudest accomplishments were her involvement in spreading the word of the gospel and her steadfast belief in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. She generously dedicated her time to church projects, teaching Sunday school, leading vacation bible school activities, and lending her voice to the choir. Her faith shone brightly through her actions, inspiring those around her with kindness and compassion. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Carlyle for over 50 years before transferring to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoffman where she absolutely loved the congregation and Pastor Brett Jones.

Keeping with Kathy’s wishes there will be a private service held at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials can be made in Kathy’s name to Trinity Lutheran School, Hospice of Southern Illinois, Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, or Shriners Children’s Hospital as a tribute to her memory and be received at the church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

To offer condolences or share memories with the Crocker family during this difficult time, please visit www.nordikefuneralhome.com.