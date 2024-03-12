Larry Leidner

Larry E. Leidner, age 82 of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Mercy Hospital in South County, St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 12 Noon until service time. Memorials may be made to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation.

Larry Eugene Leidner, born October 8, 1941, son of Norvel Leidner and Helen Smith Leidner. Larry was born in Vandalia, Illinois, grew up in Bond County and attended local schools. He graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the Class of 1959. Larry attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Physical Education Degree.

Larry and Judy Britt were united in marriage on June 12, 1965, in Pleasant Mound, Illinois. They have enjoyed 58 years of marriage and are the parents of 2 children. Larry and Judy moved to St. Louis, Missouri and he was a teacher in Mehlville School Districts for many years. In retirement, he has enjoyed being a member of the Mehlville Retired Educators.

Among his many hobbies and interests he loved baseball cards. After retirement he began purchasing cards from the manufacturers and making it part of his business. In 1995 Larry created a game that involved winning baseball cards. He loved going to events where he could set up his game, even joining a carnival group for a few years. Most recently he was at the Belleville Flea Market, and it was the highlight of the month when he could set up his game and meet with his “regulars”. He was an avid stock market watcher and could watch it on television all day. He would never miss posting his totals for the day. In his teaching years Larry drove commercial buses in the summers and got to see many parts of the country. He loved music from the 1950s and 1960s and usually had it playing at all times.

Larry’s record collection reached around 27,000 at one time. But above all, he was a loyal friend and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Surviving is his wife Judy, daughter Tammy Fallert and husband Wayne Jr. of Festus, Missouri, son Jeffrey Leidner of St. Louis, Missouri, sister-in-law Sandra Leidner, nieces and nephews: Shelley (Todd) Metzger, Jon (Fleshette) Kline, and Stephen (Connie) Kline. Loving grandfather to Evan, Ashley, and Noah.

Preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Walter “Walt” Leidner and Linda Kline.

