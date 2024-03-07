Marita Ann Hilmes, age 85, of Germantown, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

She was born December 31, 1938 in Breese, a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Fern N., nee Schmeder, Wobbe. She married Donald “Pete” Dierkes January 3, 1959 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and he died July 12, 1973. She later married Eugene Hilmes August 2, 1974 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and he passed away April 19, 2015.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Marita was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy, Mary Margaret Dierkes; brother, Jerry Wobbe; fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, George and Leona, nee Maue, Dierkes and Aloys and Frances, nee Kniepmann,

Hilmes; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Stanley Bach, Chuck Albers, Rich Sellers, Joseph Rakers, Marcella (Fred) Korte, and Raymond Hilmes. Marita is survived by her children, Bruce (Kathy) Dierkes of Germantown and Kimberly (Scott Diekemper) Hemker of Carlyle; grandchildren, Lauren (Brad) Essenpreis, Brett (Ariel) Dierkes, Jordan (Chastidy Campbell) Nordike, Rebecca Hemker, and Mariah Hemker; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Ava Essenpreis, Ames and Maeve Dierkes, Bentley Hemker, Oakley Jung, Oliver and Declan Nordike, Aubree Kapp, and Amity Bittle; sister, Kathie (Jim) Heimann of Germantown; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Ann Wobbe of Breese, Carolyn (John) Santel of New Memphis, Janet Bach of Carlyle, Pat (Steven) Reed of Pacific, MO, Leroy “Perk” (Phyllis) Dierkes of Plainfield, IN, Shirley (Skip) Etter of Carlyle, Diane “Mert” Albers of Germantown, JoAnn Sellers of Germantown, and Kathy Rakers of Carlyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marita graduated in 1956 with the first graduating class of Mater Dei Catholic High School and then dedicated 40 years of her life at Scott Air Force Base, where she worked in accounting and as an analyst. Her commitment to community and faith was evident through her memberships in St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality, Germantown American Legion Auxiliary Unit 325, and the Germantown Historical Society. Marita found joy in her travels with work, and she enjoyed playing golf and cards, bowling, vacationing in Florida, and spending time with her family.

Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. Thomas Lugge presiding. Private interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown and again on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Boniface Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

The Germantown American Legion Unit 325 will hold services at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.