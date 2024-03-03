Marlene Alberta Mollett, age 86 of Old Ripley, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, March 1, 2024.

Funeral 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Darryl Bolen will officiate. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2024.

Marlene Alberta, the daughter of Albert and Cleta (Lang) Mettler, was born November 14, 1937.

Marlene and Ronald Dean Mollett were united in marriage on May 21, 1955, and they enjoyed more than 60 years together. Ron preceded her in death on April 18, 2016.

As the eldest of three daughters, Marlene spent her early days helping her father on the farm. She attended the one-room schoolhouse of Old Ripley and graduated from the Pocahontas High School.

Marlene then worked alongside her husband and sons to operate the Ronald D. Mollett, Inc., trucking business and the family’s farming operation. She was a wonderful cook, a beautiful seamstress and made many quilts to give to family.

Marlene’s greatest joy was children. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the Old Ripley 4-H Leader for over 30 years, teaching generations of kids to bake, sew, and more.

Marlene also served her community through the Bond County Home Extension Board – working many years in the food stand at the Bond County Fair. She was a member of the Bond County Fair Board and Bond County Extension.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Sue) Mollett of Pocahontas and David (Dawn) Mollett of Carlyle. Grandchildren Matthew (Renee) Mollett, Andrea (James) Shea, Marlie (Kenny) Gustafson, Gavin Mollett, Aaron Young, and Brandon Young, 2 step-grandsons, and great grandsons: Lane Mollett, Miles Shea, and Rowan Shea. Also surviving are brother-in-law Carroll “Butch” (Frances) Mollett, and sister-in-law Alice Schleper. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Pam (Gary) Lurkins, sister Elda (Kenny) Mollett, and Evelyn Kerwin.

Memorials in her memory may be made to Brown Cemetery of the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.