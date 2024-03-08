Mary Anne Haywood, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, April 25, 1929, in Collinsville, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Anna (nee Shuttlewarth) Russell .

On Saturday, October 1, 1949, she married Charles M. Haywood at Collinsville, IL, who passed away on Sunday, May 15, 1988.

She was a member of VFW Auxiliary-Post 5694, Highland; First Baptist Church, Collinsville.

Born and raised at Collinsville, IL; graduated from Collinsville High School in 1947, where she was a band majorette. She then worked for Jere’s Clothing Store for a number of years and later became a bookkeeper for Jung Brothers Automotive and other automotive dealerships. In 1984 she moved to Highland, after her retirement. She rode her bike daily, riding 5 to 7 miles each time. She enjoyed lawn work and her grass was always perfect. She looked forward to a daily visit from her great grandson Ayden. She had a large collection of Precious Moment Figurines.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Gail L. (Michael) Freimann, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tandi D. (Paul) Hoenig, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Amanda N. (Spouse-Bryan Judd) Hoenig, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Justin C. (Fiancee-Ashton Rowland) Freimann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Amy M. (Significant Other-Kyle Poole) Freimann, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Christopher M. Freimann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Alyssa M. (Fiance-Trey Elletson) Freimann, Charleston, SC

Great Grandchild – Kennedy J. Freimann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Ayden P. Judd, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Carson R. Freimann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Clay M. Freimann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Lucas A. Hall, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Lawrence D. “LD” Russell

Mother – Anna M. Russell, nee Shuttlewarth

Husband – Charles M. Haywood

Brother – Harold E. Russell

Brother – Delbert L. Russell

Sister – Nelva Sentiff

Sister – Naomi Parmlee

Sister – Thae Thorn

Sister – Jeanne Richardson

Sister – Elois Thiel

Brother – Robert Russell.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Food Pantry (HACSM).