Mildred (Millie) Brooks, 94, of Highland, Illinois, formerly of Greenville, Illinois,

passed away on March 29, 2024, at Highland Healthcare Center, Highland, Illinois.

Millie was born January 31, 1929, in Erin, Tennessee, the daughter of Dickson and

Lucille (Marable) Spicer. She married Harvey Brooks on June 14, 1946, In Granite

City, Illinois, and they were married for 69 years. In 2015, he preceded her in

death.

For 45 years, Greenville was Millie’s home. She was a member of the First

Christian Church, a giving and caring person who served her community by

delivering meals on wheels. Her hobbies were varied as she was an avid reader,

enjoyed country music, and going to yard sales, sometimes, just to meet new

people. She was outgoing and never met a stranger. She will be missed by family

and friends, but they will take comfort in knowing she is at pace surrounded by

the light.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Marilyn

Stafford and Betty Jean Spicer, and brother, Lindell Spicer.

Surviving Millie are her daughter, Madonna Young and husband Laurence Irvine;

grandchildren, Todd (Jaqueline) Young of San Antonio, TX and Christina (Wayne)

Grob of Phoenix, AZ; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; and

brother-in-law, Vernon Brooks.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 pm., Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118

E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral: 11:00 am., Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Assalley Funeral Home.

Burial: Campground Cemetery, following the funeral.

The family asks that donations be made to the ASPCA, in lieu of flowers, plants,

and other gifts, as animals were a comfort and joy in Millie’s life.

Memorial contributions may be given at the visitation and funeral or mailed to

the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC., 20090. Website: ASPCA.org/donate.

Phone: 800.628.0028.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the

ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer

condolences to the family.