Nancy Jane Long (nee Karsen) age 91 of Greenville IL passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 12 at Alhambra Rehab and Healthcare in Alhambra, IL.

Nancy was born on January 1, 1933, in Oak Park IL to Siebert and Margaret Karsen.

Nancy attended Timothy Christian Grade School and graduated from Chicago Christian High School in 1950. She Attended Wheaton College and West Suburban Hospital School of Nursing graduating in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Nancy was employed by Youth for Christ International and sang in their trio. She served at Elim Christian School for disabled children along with husband Tom as Supervising House parents for three years. Nancy was employed in IL, WI, and MN at various nursing positions while raising her children. She was employed by Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL as a Clinic Specialist at the Health Center and then served as the Director of Health Services for the college, retiring in 1997. In retirement, she served on the Board of Directors for the Evangelical Child and Family Agency and was President of the Women’s Auxiliary.

Music was a joy to Nancy her entire life. She sang in small ensembles, choral groups, and choirs and was a pianist for many years. She dearly loved her husband and children, especially grandchildren with many happy memories of family camping and Christmas family celebrations. Her Christian faith has been the most important thing since early youth. Tom and Nancy were active in the ministry of local churches wherever throughout the years. She was a member of Greenville Free Methodist Church and also attended St Paul’s Free Methodist church.

Surviving is her son Thomas (Marla) Long of Lake Zurich, Illinois, and daughter Meg (Mark) Davendonis of Pocahontas; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Anna) Majerus, Collin, Hayden (fiancé Rebecca), Jordie (fiancé Austin) and Lawton File and Jason and Tyler Long; and brother Rev. Wendell (Renske) Karsen.

Proceeding her in death is her husband, Thomas William Long to whom she was married on April 13, 1957, at the College Church of Christ in Wheaton Illinois. They enjoyed 60 years of blessed marriage together.

Visitation with family will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church followed with a service of thanksgiving for her life at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers and plants please make memorials to the Evangelical Child and Family Agency, 1530 N Main St., Wheaton, IL 60187 (evancfa.org).

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral in charge of arrangements.