Patrick D. “Bopper” Pacatte, age 77 of Highland, IL, died Friday, March 22, 2024, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, December 24, 1946, in Highland, IL, the son of Darrel and Evelyn (nee Frutiger) Pacatte.

On Friday, October 23, 1970, he married Susan K. Pacatte nee Davis at Highland, Illinois, who survives.

Mr. Pacatte was born in Highland, IL. He grew up in the community and graduated from Highland High School. Shortly after graduation he volunteered for the United States Navy. After his military service, he started to work for G.M. Motors at their Corvette plant in St. Louis, MO. He retired from there after 30 years of service. After his retirement he also worked for Frey Properties, Highland Home, and as a general handyman for many in the community. Pat was a long time member of the Highland Country Club and he really enjoyed playing golf. He was an avid reader – newspapers, books, magazines, etc. He also enjoyed playing cards and socializing with his friends. He always followed the Cardinals baseball team and the Rams were his football team. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include:

Wife – Susan K. Pacatte, nee Davis , Highland, IL

Daughter – Kristine R. “Kristy” (Karl) Gruner, Grantfork, IL

Daughter – Kelly N. (Craig) Korte, Highland, IL

Daughter – Katherine B. “Katie” (Special Friend James Rittenhouse) Pacatte, Fairview Heights, IL

Grandchild – Kayla E. (Kirk) Braun

Grandchild – Kara M. (Bryton) Timmermann

Grandchild – Zachary P. (Special Friend Aaron Collier) Korte

Grandchild – Trevor L. P. Leitschuh

Grandchild – Claire E. (Special Friend Nick Wiegand) Korte

Grandchild – Zane H. (Special Friend Harleigh Wellen) Korte

Great Grandchild – Payton Braun

Great Grandchild – Emerson Braun

Great Grandchild – Raegan E. Braun

Great Grandchild – Wrenley M. Timmermann

Great Grandchild – Wesley G. Braun

Sister – Sue E. Pacatte, Highland, IL

Brother – Steve (Karla) Pacatte, Highland, IL

Brother – J. Michael (Jeanine) Pacatte, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Darrel E. Pacatte – Died 2/19/1987

Mother – Evelyn A. Pacatte, nee Frutiger – Died 1/15/1973.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.