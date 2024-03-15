Beloved father, grandfather, uncle, bus driver, and friend, Percy Eugene Ford Jr, 84, of Carlyle Illinois, passed away with his family by his side, at Saint John’s Hospital, in Springfield Illinois on March 3rd, 2024.

Percy (aka Pops) was born in Brookhaven Mississippi on April 7, 1939, to Percy Ford, Sr. and Rosa Lee “Honey” Ford, who preceded him in death. Percy was also preceded in death by his sister, Edna “Cookie” Schlot and his son, Kermit.

Percy is survived by his children – Donna Bryant, Tyrone Lewis, Jeannie Bennet-Williams, Percy Ford, III, Evette Willis, John Willis, Malissa Ford and special friend Robert, Heath Ford and wife Mandi, Andre Ford and wife Kalee, Amber Flippen and special friend Adrian, Antione Flippen and special friend Brittney, Sebastian Archie and wife Khalesha, Michelle Ford, Landon Ford, and many wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Though Percy was a passionate and loved bus driver for many years in the Carlyle school district, as well as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish; his favorite role was being a grandparent. Percy treasured his time with his grandchildren and loved being their Pawpa. Percy will always be remembered for his contagious laughter, smile, and deep love for his family. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Goodbye is not forever. Goodbye is not the end. It simply means we’ll miss you until we meet again.”

A Funeral service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Interment will follow at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Ford are suggested to his family and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home.

