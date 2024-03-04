Rev. Wayne D. Pierce, went to meet his Savior on his 89th earthly birthday, March 3, 2024, at Legacy Village, in Xenia, Ohio with his loving wife, Dolores, and family members by his side.

He entered heaven and heard the Words, “Well done! Good and faithful servant.”

Wayne Donald Pierce was born to Chester A. and . Evelyn (Smith) Pierce in their home on Elm Street in Greenville, Illinois. When Wayne was 10 weeks of age his mother, Evelyn, passed away. His Aunt Estella Pierce helped to raise Wayne and his brother Marion until Chester married Selma Sussenbach in 1942. Together Chester and Selma raised the boys at their home at on Washington Street in Greenville. Together they started and ran the Pierce Feed Store and Elevator, where Wayne later, partnered with his Dad and owned Pierce Trucking Company.

Wayne enjoyed growing up in Greenville and had many adventures. In his youth, he attended First Baptist Church in Greenville were he made the choice to accept Jesus as his Savior. He was proud to be a Boy Scout and later served as a scout master. Among other things, he enjoyed being the manager of the basketball team at Greenville High School and graduated with the class of 1953.It was his honor and privilege to serve in the Army from 1953 to 1956 as a chaplain’s assistant .

In 1956 Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Frueh of Greenville at Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was devoted and loved her dearly for more than 67 years. Together, Wayne and Dolores had three daughters, Cindy, Sandra, and Suzanne.

Wayne was a lifelong learner and studied at several colleges throughout his lifetime, including Providence-Barrington Bible College in Barrington, Rhode Island and Greenville College.. After years of study Wayne earned his DRE.

Through many years of ministry Wayne pastored with Dolores by his side. Their churches included Columbus Baptist Church of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Burnt Prairie, Illinois, Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bethany, Illinois, ,

Magnolia Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Magnolia, Kentucky, Union Church of Huntington, Indiana, Manchester Baptist Church, in Manchester, Illinois, First United Baptist Church in Staunton, Illinois, and Mt. Moriah Church in Coffeen, Illinois.

While in Kentucky, Wayne was bestowed a lifelong Commission of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonel for his community service and leadership. Being with people and serving their needs, was a passion deep in Wayne heart. Community service was always a big part of Wayne’s life and it brought him great joy. He served on the volunteer fire departments in Greenville as well as Magnolia, KY.. In LaRue County, Kentucky he served as the Director of the County Wide Evangelical Crusade. In various places he served through the Lion’s Clubs, Kiwanas Clubs, the American Legion and Amvets In Greenville, he enjoyed participation in the American Heritage Museum, Flywheelers Club, Christian Farmers, the Tree Commission, Bond County Genealogy Society, and The Bond County Ministers Alliance .He helped organize and promote the Bond County Fair church service. One of Wayne’s biggest joys came as he served as the Director of the Bond Co Salvation Army for many years.

Throughout his life many people and events were cherished highlights Wayne was always proud of his military service and felt very privileged to go on his Honor flight to Washington DC,

Wayne enjoyed deep respect and admiration from his kids and grand kids and was always ready with a new adventure for each one. While living in Kentucky, Wayne, Dolores and the daughters owned several horses and spent many hours trail riding..Years later Wayne and Dolores lived on several wooded acres north of Greenville. It was a haven for hiking in the woods, splashing in the creek, and winter sledding.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Chester Pierce and mother Evelyn,Smith Pierce, his stepmom Selma Sussenbach Pierce and his brother Marion Pierce. Surviving him is his beloved wife, Dolores(Frueh) Pierce, and daughters Cynthia (Ken) Shumaker of Jamestown OH

Sandra (Jay) Wysong of Wawaka IN, Suzanne (Craig) Worthen of Ft. Wayne IN.

Grandkids include Nathan (Penelope ) Shumaker, Timothy (Kathryn) Shumaker, Jonathan (Laura) Shumaker, Melissa (Hollis) Troxel, Mitchel (Erica) Wysong, Vyctoria (David) Bruot, Whitney Worthen, Cassaundra, (Eric)Lindsay and 12 adorable great grand kids.,

A celebration to honor Wayne’s life will be at Donnell- Wiegand Funeral Home , Greenville, Illinois. Arrangements will be announced on their website www.donnellwiegand.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made to organizations dear to Wayne’s heart: Bond County Salvation Army or Gideons International at www.gideons.org or Smith Grove Baptist Church in Greenville.