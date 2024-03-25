Robert J. “Bob” Kohrmann, age 95, of Albers, peacefully passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Breese Nursing Home. He was born February 9, 1929 in Germantown, a son of the late Joseph and Gertrude, nee Winter, Kohrmann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Clara Ann Kohrmann, nee Schulte, whom he married June 10, 1954 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers; son, Gary Kohrmann; granddaughter, Dana Litteken; daughter-in-law Bonnie Kohrmann; siblings, Florence (Richard) Jansen, Lorraine (Pete) Linnemann, Mildred

(Raymond) Boeckmann, Mary Jane (Edward) Thoele, Roger Kohrmann, Marilyn (Virgil) Beckmann, and Carolyn (Cletus) Holtmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Christine, nee Beckmann, Schulte; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Diane Kohrmann, Alvina (Aloys) Albers, Leo (Clara and Leona) Schulte, Lawrence (Dolores) Schulte, Hugo (Arlene) Schulte, Joseph Schulte, Ray Schwaegel, Ralph Tonnies, Leo Speichinger, Loretta (Ray Michaels) Michaels-Kudrna, Norman Wilke, and Sep Brueggemann.

Bob is survived by his children, Deborah Litteken of Trenton, Eric (friend Joan Gober) Kohrmann of Mascoutah, and Diane (Tom) Winkeler of Albers; grandchildren, Terri (Joe) Butler, Christopher (Gloria) Kohrmann, Chad (Tricia) Litteken, Bryan (Kim) Litteken, Jeff (Maggie) Litteken, Rhea (Andy) Sax, and Olivia and Grant Winkeler; sixteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Sally Brueggemann, Joseph Kohrmann, Jr., and Joann (Jim) Haake, all of Germantown; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Wilke of Shiloh, Helen Tonnies of Breese, and Alice Speichinger of Fairview Heights; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A veteran of the United States Army, Bob served during the Korean War. He dedicated twenty years of his life to Wilbert Vault before retiring. Additionally, he worked as a truck driver and farmer for over fifty years. Bob was a devout member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and an active participant in the Albers American Legion Post 1026. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team and enjoyed hobbies such as playing cards, euchre, gardening, and traveling internationally. Bob was known for his handiness and could fix just about anything. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob’s participation in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. was a profound and cherished experience.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Fr. Matthew Elie presiding and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer assisting. Interment with full military honors accorded will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, March 27, 2024 from 8:30 – 9:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, concrete items, or other gifts, the family kindly requests donations to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight or St. Bernard Parish and they will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117 Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.