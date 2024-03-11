Roger Glenn Nolan, age 72 of Greenville, passed away early Saturday morning, March 9, 2024, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Maxey Cemetery. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Memorials in lieu of flowers, to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation or Bond County Hospice.

Roger, the son of George and Marjorie (Daily) Obermark, was born December 29, 1951, in Highland, Illinois. He graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1971. Roger lived in Greenville most of his life. He loved driving trucks, tractors, and in his younger years insisted on having the tractor with a cab. Over the years Roger drove a truck for several different employees and was with McMillan Trucking Company for the last 14 years.

Roger enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, he loved being a brother and an uncle. Some of his hobbies were snowmobiling and playing darts. The greatest among his hobbies was racing. Roger was an avid racing fan for over 30 years. Often you could find Roger down in the pits on a Saturday night as a member of the pit crew.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandmother Florence (Nolan) Erdel, maternal grandmother Marie Daily, and a brother Luke Obermark.

Surviving are his sisters: Pam (Russ) Jernigan of Greenville, Mindy Obermark of Kansas City, MO, and Connie B of Carlyle, IL. Nephew Keith (Kasie) Jernigan, nieces: Hanna (Matthew) Page, Michaela Obermark, Madison Beard, Tiffany (Fred) Hill, and several great nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

