Sandra Kay Marshall, age 81 of Greenville, passed away Monday, March 4, 2024, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home. Graveside service follows in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Friends and Family are welcome to join at the funeral home1:00 p.m. Saturday.