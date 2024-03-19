Sarah A. Davis, 49, of Vandalia, IL, passed away the evening of Saturday, March 16, 2024 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Family Worship Center in Vandalia with Pastor Tracy Zimmermann officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00AM, prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date in Olive Hill Cemetery, Coffeen. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Celebrate Recovery; a Christ-Centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Sarah Aileen was born on May 30, 1974 in Effingham, IL, the daughter of Brenda Elam and Alvin Crouch. Sarah was a Licensed Practical Nurse for 22 years. Throughout the years, she worked various places in the area and was currently employed by Willowbrook Memory Care of Vandalia.

Sarah was a very humble person and found joy in the simplest things in life. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her children, fiancé, family and friends. Sarah was very involved in Celebrate Recovery and attended CenterPointe Church of Vandalia.

She is survived by her mother, Brenda Elam of Vandalia; father, Alvin Crouch and wife Lisa of Vandalia; fiancé, Gary Hamel of Highland; son, Brayden Summers of Coffeen; daughter, Maysen Hrabusicky and fiancé Carson McNutt of Vandalia; daughter, Issabella Davis of Vandalia; step-daughter, Tiffany Lou Hamel of Highland; brother, Brent Bliss of MI; in-laws, Sam and Jody Davis of NC; special friend, Thelma Miller of Vandalia; canine companion, Chloe; extended family and numerous friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lacie Bliss.