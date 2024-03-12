Sharon Wood, 71, of Highland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at home,

surrounded by her family. She was born on September 23, 1952, in Mesa, AZ, to Lonnie and Melba (nee Loveall) Bledsaw. On November 21, 1969, she married the love of her life, Donnie Wood, in Woodriver, IL. Sharon and Donnie are members of CrossView Independent Assembly of God Church in O’Fallon, IL.

Sharon and Donnie have been living in Highland since ’96, moving from Bakersfield,

CA. She graduated from Roxana High School in 1969, later working in the ‘80s as a

preschool secretary. An outdoorsy person, Sharon enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband at Carlyle Campground and going on float trips in Leesburg, MO, with her family. Her favorite things to do were going to yard sales and having family dinners.

Sharon was a Godly woman and a prayer warrior, being very involved in her church by

singing and playing piano since she was 8 years old. Her message to friends and family

was “Always serve the Lord, and always love each other.”

Family oriented, loving, loyal, and generous, are but a few ways Sharon will be

remembered by all whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Melba Bledsaw; sister, Londa

Palmer; and brother-in-law, Larry Burns.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donnie Wood; children, Kevin (Krysta)

Wood, Stephanie (Brian) Wilken; grandchildren, Steven (Jessica) Wood, Cayla Johns,

Carson Wood, Gabriel Wood, Kyle (Erin) Myers, Jacob (Sarah) Myers, Zachary (Paige)

Myers; great grandchildren, Ryan Wood, Oliver Wood, Jaxen Wood, Gavin Hurlock,

Harper Johns, Peyton Myers, Alexis Myers, Troy Myers, and one on the way; sisters,

Pam (Doug) Bowers, Jan Burns, Edwina (Ron) Bullard; brother-in-law, David Palmer;

many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of Donnie Wood.

Visitation: Friday, March 15, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home,

Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Friday, March 15, 2024, 1:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland,

IL

Clergy: Pastor Kent Wilson, CrossView Independent Assembly of God Church,

O’Fallon, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL