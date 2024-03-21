Shonna L Nichols, age 54 of Greenville, passed away at her home at 7:04 a.m. surrounded by her family on Monday, March 18, 2024.

A memorial service will be held for her on Wednesday March 27th, from 2-4pm. at the Donnell-Wiegnd Funeral Home.

Shonna Lee Etcheson the daughter of William Donald Etcheson and Janet Seals Etcheson, born on September 25, 1969 in Greenville, IL. Shonna grew up here in Greenville and attended the public schools. The family later moved to Decatur and Lincoln for several years. Shonna became an aide and care giver caring for others.

Shonna was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her selfless dedication to caring for others and her warm smile will always be remembered. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Shonna is the mother of three children who survive: Marcus Dewayne (Taylor) Etcheson of Vandalia, Michael Anthony Etcheson of Dallas, TX, Samantha Jo Nichols of Greenville, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Shonna was one of seven siblings, and is survived by: Patricia Rogers of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Shirley Johnston of Greenville, Homer Etcheson of Greenville, Charles (Barb) Maroon of Brownstown, Johnny Etcheson of Greenville, and William Donald (Jamie Etcheson of Mulberry Grove, IL.

For those who desire, memorials in Shonna’s memory may be made to her family.

