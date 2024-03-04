Ursula C. Tabaska, nee Stallings, age 90, of Breese, passed away Thursday, February 29, 2024 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland. She was born April 16, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, a daughter of the late John E. and Rose, nee Creane, Stallings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Tabaska, whom she married July 8, 1961 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died September 10, 2022; son, David Tabaska; siblings, Msgr. John “Jack” Stallings, Paul Stallings, Mary Ann (Martin) Haselhorst, Jo (Al) Heger and Therese (Michael) Schmalz; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Josephine, nee Kunda, Tabaska.

Ursula is survived by her son, Jack (Rosanne) Tabaska of O’Fallon, MO; and nieces and nephews.

Ursula formerly worked as a Medical Records Clerk and she was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2024 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Parish, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriner’s Hospital for Children and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

