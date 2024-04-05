Charles B. Hanner, 74, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away on April 2, 2024, at the

Hillsboro Area Hospital, surrounded by family.

Charles was born on June 15, 1949, in Hillsboro, IL, the son of Joseph Wilson and

Dorcas Lorraine (Brockman) Hanner.

He lived a quiet, unassuming, and simple life that was full of love and well lived.

He graduated from Collinsville High School in 1968 and continued his education at Belleville Barber College. He worked at Olin for a few years, was a self-employed barber for 17 years, and finished up his career with Utlaut Memorial Hospital in the maintenance department.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed stock car racing, and his cat Cricket, who was his first and only cat he ever had. His greatest loves were his children and his family, with whom he enjoyed spending time.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his children, Dusty Marie Hanner of Carlyle, Illinois and Joseph Banyon Hanner of Caseyville, Illinois; siblings, Braunda Hopwood of Fillmore, Illinois, Terri Schieffer of Lebanon, Illinois, Steve (Tami) Hanner of Taylor Springs, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

A family hosted Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be gifted to the Bond County Humane Society. Memorials may be given at the Celebration of Life or mailed to: Bond County Humane Society, 2510 S. Elm St., Greenville IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.