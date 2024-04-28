Barbara L. Trojan, 88, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away on April 20, 2024, at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, Illinois, with her niece, Pam, by her side.

Barbara was born February 1, 1936, in Chicago, in Cook County, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Daisy (Matuszak) Trojan. She graduated from CVS Vocational High School and trained to be a cosmetologist. She never married.

Most of her working years were spent as a cosmetologist in the Chicago area. She worked for several retailers, over the years, with her favorite being with Hail Beauty Supply, owned by Harvey Levy. Eventually, she opened her own shop called Perfumes Plus. When her mother had passed, Barbara retired from retail and relocated to the Greenville area.

She was a feisty lady who loved to sit on her deck and visit with anyone who would stop by, especially dogs. Barbara loved dogs, having owned three during her lifetime: Candy, Pumpkin and Puffy. She was well known to keep cookies and treats for the random, four-legged passersby. In her spare time, she enjoyed embroidery, quilting, and baking. Her friends and neighbors indulged in many slices of cherry cheesecake and date nut bread, both of which were her specialty.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Louis and Daisy; sister, Geri Yardley; brother-in-law, Howard Yardley, Jr.; her youngest niece’s husband, Mike Zyla; and nephew, Robert Yardley.

Surviving Barbara are her nieces, Pam (Lynn) Craig of Greenville, Illinois and Caryn Zyla of Oak Forest, Illinois; great nieces and nephews, Lauren (Rob) Jeffers, Megan (J.R.) Craig, Andy (Amy) Craig, and Ian Craig; great-great nieces and great-great nephews, Korie Craig, Kammryn Craig and Penny Craig, Keith Craig, Ben Crowe, Ethan Jeffers, and Kaleb Craig.

Memorial Visitation: 10:30 am. – 12:30 pm., Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Assalley Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Burial: will follow the memorial visitation and be held in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Greenville, Illinois.

The family asks that memorials be given to the Bond County Humane Society, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, as animals, especially dogs, were a huge part of Barbara’s life.

Memorial contributions may be given at the visitation or mailed to: Bond County Humane Society, 2510 Elm Street, Greenville, IL 62246.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home in Greenville with the ceremonies.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.