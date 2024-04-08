Betty L. Grawe passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at home in Carlyle, Illinois.

Born on December 9, 1936, in Beaver Prairie, Betty’s life was marked by a deep love of her family. She married the love of her life, Daniel E. “Don” Grawe, on October 10, 1957, in Carlyle, and he survives. Their union brought into the world a loving family, including their children, Vickie Foster (Curt), Donna Waller (Glen “Jack”), Mike Grawe (Cheryl), Ron Grawe, Kim Rakers (Mike), and Jeff Grawe (Carolyn). Betty is also survived by nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; a sister, Verna Hanke and a brother, Clyde Dorries; and her in-laws, Dolores “Blondie” Kreke, Bette Breiner, Jerry and Mary Grawe, and Mary Becker.

Betty was welcomed into heaven by her parents, Elmer and Millie (Sanders) Dorries, 2 brothers, Elmer “Bud” Dorries and his wife Loretta, and Delmar Dorries; her parents-in-law, Frank and Eleanor Grawe; her in-laws, Jan Dorries, Leroy Hanke, Fr. Alvin Grawe, Frank “Lefty” and Marian Grawe, Bernie and Mildred Lopeker, Ethel and Vince Albers, and Gene Grawe; and the special angel babies that greeted her with open arms.

Betty was an exceptionally talented seamstress who crafted countless family wedding dresses and daily clothing. She was also a gifted musician, learning to play the piano at the age of 8. As a lifelong member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Carlyle, Betty filled the church with organ and piano music for many years.

Betty enjoyed a quiet evening on the prairie, whether she was solving puzzles, tending to her garden, or sitting with Don on the back porch swing watching hummingbirds. She lived for family gatherings, where she could be found playing Chickenfoot, orchestrating the annual Corn Fest, or simply enjoying breakfast with her grandchildren. Betty also loved traveling and visiting family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2024, and at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1970 Clinton Street, Carlyle, from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 12, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 12, with Pastor Ken Schafer, officiating.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Grawe may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.