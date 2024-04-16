Bobbie W. DePew, 95, of Highland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at St.

Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on February 3, 1929, in Alhambra, IL, to Justin and Gladys (nee Casey)

DePew. He married Mary Ferrari on June 20, 1953, in Alhambra, IL, and she preceded

him in death in 2004. On April 21, 2007, he married Donna Byars in Highland, IL.

Bobbie graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946. He then enlisted in 1948 and

served in the Army for 3 years. Bobbie came home and started working at Illinois Bell

Telephone Company and stayed there for 40 plus years. He enjoyed fishing, especially

at his cabin in Clearwater, MO. Bobbie loved God, family, and country, never knew a

stranger, and always liked telling stories. A loving husband, father, step-father,

grandfather, and just an all-around great man, he will be deeply missed by all who knew

him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin and Gladys DePew; grandson,

Christopher Depew; siblings, Kenny Bryan, John DePew, Melvin DePew, Jake DePew,

Mary Lou Cowen, Sherry Johns; sister-in-law, Minda DePew; and brother-in-law, Robert

Halleman.

Bobbie is survived by his wife, Donna DePew; children, Ronnie (Robin) DePew, Wood

River, IL, Gary (Wilhelmina) DePew, Philippines, Robert (Arlene) Lopez, Antioch, IL,

Darla (Sean) Smilek, Highland, IL, and Larry (Sharron) McGuire, Mattoon, IL;

grandchildren, Nathan DePew, Dalton Smilek, Robby (Chrissie) Lopez, and Jeremy

(girlfriend, Stef) Lopez; great-grandchildren, Brooke DePew, Cameron DePew, and

Bodhi Lopez; siblings, Bill DePew, Independence, MO, and Patricia Halleman, New

Douglas, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Private services are being held.

Interment: Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL