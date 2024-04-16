Bobbie W. DePew, 95, of Highland, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at St.
Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.
He was born on February 3, 1929, in Alhambra, IL, to Justin and Gladys (nee Casey)
DePew. He married Mary Ferrari on June 20, 1953, in Alhambra, IL, and she preceded
him in death in 2004. On April 21, 2007, he married Donna Byars in Highland, IL.
Bobbie graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946. He then enlisted in 1948 and
served in the Army for 3 years. Bobbie came home and started working at Illinois Bell
Telephone Company and stayed there for 40 plus years. He enjoyed fishing, especially
at his cabin in Clearwater, MO. Bobbie loved God, family, and country, never knew a
stranger, and always liked telling stories. A loving husband, father, step-father,
grandfather, and just an all-around great man, he will be deeply missed by all who knew
him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Justin and Gladys DePew; grandson,
Christopher Depew; siblings, Kenny Bryan, John DePew, Melvin DePew, Jake DePew,
Mary Lou Cowen, Sherry Johns; sister-in-law, Minda DePew; and brother-in-law, Robert
Halleman.
Bobbie is survived by his wife, Donna DePew; children, Ronnie (Robin) DePew, Wood
River, IL, Gary (Wilhelmina) DePew, Philippines, Robert (Arlene) Lopez, Antioch, IL,
Darla (Sean) Smilek, Highland, IL, and Larry (Sharron) McGuire, Mattoon, IL;
grandchildren, Nathan DePew, Dalton Smilek, Robby (Chrissie) Lopez, and Jeremy
(girlfriend, Stef) Lopez; great-grandchildren, Brooke DePew, Cameron DePew, and
Bodhi Lopez; siblings, Bill DePew, Independence, MO, and Patricia Halleman, New
Douglas, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Private services are being held.
Interment: Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto, IL
Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL