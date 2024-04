Brian S. Battaglia, age 50 of Greenville and Pocahontas, passed away at his home Saturday, April 6, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Services for Brian will be held 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Please make memorials to the Lemuel Rhodes Foundation.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.