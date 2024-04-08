Dean Allen Lampe, age 48 of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, April 5, 2024, at his residence in Pocahontas, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, October 15, 1975, in Highland, IL, the son of John and Lana (nee Compton) Lampe.

On Saturday, September 9, 2017, he married Kimberly Adelle Mollet at Carlyle, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of Coyote Club, Pierron, Illinois.

Dean was born in Highland, IL. He grew up near Pierron, IL and graduated from Highland High School in 1994. He worked on a dairy farm helping Jr. VonBokel with the milking. He did residential carpentry work for many years. Later he was a pool / spa tech / supervisor for the Highland and Pocahontas area. He enjoyed watching the races at the Highland Speedway Brownstown & Gateway tracks. His favorite driver was Mike Harrison in car 24H. He always watched “Dirt Vision” and “Flo” on the TV. He also enjoyed hunting with his grandson and wife. They hunted deer, coyotes and turkeys. Dean enjoyed his last hunt compliments of IL Dominate Bucks (Gerard Burke Foundation) in January. 2023. Dean’s faith was renewed because of the efforts of the HSHS Hospice and it’s caregiving ministry.

Survivors include:

Mother – Lana Hale, nee Compton, Imperial, MO

Wife – Kimberly A. Lampe, nee Mollet, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Analyse M. Lampe, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Blake J. Lampe, Pocahontas, IL

Step Child – Kyle S. (Fiancee Sarah Schmidt) Brink, Litchfield, IL

Step Child – Kaleb A. Brink, Collinsville, IL

Step Child – Kaden M. Brink, Pocahontas, IL

Step Child – Kaylen R. Brink (twin), Pocahontas, IL

Step Child – Kolin W. Brink (twin), Pocahontas, IL

Special Daugher-In-Law – Alexis R. Metzger, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Brody D. Lampe, Pocahontas, IL

Sister – Lori Olea, Greenville, IL

Sister – Stacey (Larry) Shilling, Alhambra, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – John F. Lampe – Died 11/13/2010

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2024, at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Krista Stokke, Chaplain for HSHS Hospice of Southern Illinois, officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Jared Burke Foundation.