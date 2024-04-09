Dean Holifield, age 79, of Breese, passed away Monday, April 8, 2024 at his home. He was born May 11, 1944 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Gurt and Mildred, nee Powers, Holifield.

Dean is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Holifield, nee Somraty, of Breese, whom he married in December of 1985 in West Virginia; children, Richard (Michelle) Holifield of Elkland, MO, Deborah Lawrence of Marshfield, MO, April (Edward) Martiszus of Trenton, and Michael Holifield of Breese; grandchildren, Jessica Dailey and Elijah Holifield; great-grandson, Jaxon; sisters, Betty (Gary) Moyer of Eddyville, KY and Kay Phillips of Glen Carbon; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his children, Cynthia Dawn Holifield and David James Holifield; grandson, Jacob Dailey; and brothers, Robert Holifield and William Holifield.

Dean served his country honorably as a member of the United States Air Force from August 1963 to August 1967, with a notable posting at The Pentagon. After his military service, he dedicated 35 years of his life to Center Point Energy in Ladue, MO, where he worked in Communications until his retirement in 2013.

A devout member of Bluff View Baptist Church in Collinsville, Dean was a man of simple pleasures and remarkable skills. He possessed a knack for fixing anything around the house and took great joy in activities such as fishing, shooting pool, playing poker, and most of all, spending cherished moments with his family, particularly his grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Bluffview Baptist Church in Collinsville with Pastor Roger Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Bluffview Baptist Church in Collinsville.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.