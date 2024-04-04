Dr. Galen R. Peters, age 81 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Galen Roger, the son of George Cornelius Peters and Sara Frieda (Regier) Peters, was born September 30, 1942, in Eureka, Kansas and grew up in Newton, Kansas. Galen attended Bethel College, graduating in 1964. He then taught mathematics as a missionary for 2 years in Twillingate, Newfoundland for the Mennonite Church. It was here that he met the love of his life, Ella, marrying soon after. Galen received his Ph.D. in Mathematics from Iowa State University, where he also taught as an instructor. In 1971 he accepted a position at Greenville College (now Greenville University) as a professor of Mathematics. He served as the chair of the Mathematics Department and taught for thirty-two years. He also worked many summers for McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, with significant contributions to the Harrier jump jet’s fluid dynamics project. Other areas of teaching while at GU included classes on horsemanship.

Galen had a great love of horses, tractors, and singing. He enjoyed raising and training horses, and he was known in the community for his horse drawn sleigh rides. He was instrumental in the founding and running of the American Farm Heritage Museum in Greenville, IL where he served for many years as president. He loved heading up the tractor parades on his restored Minneapolis Moline tractors. Galen sang bass in the group, Norman and The Nomads. He was a longtime member of the Greenville Free Methodist Church and choir member.

Galen and Ella were united in marriage August 13, 1965. They enjoyed 58 years together. Galen is survived by his wife, Ella (Lefever) and their three children Ayn (David) Siefken, Sara (Bob) Bowers, and George (Linda) Peters, six grandchildren, his sister, Anita (Peters) Jantz, and “adopted daughters” Flora and Primrose Kurasha, and Winda Moril.

There will be a Visitation on Friday, April 5, 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 10:30 am. Both events will be held at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to MCC Missions, Eden’s Glory, or the American Farm Heritage Museum. Memorials may be made at the church or mailed to Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home, 203 West Oak, Greenville, IL 62246.