Eileen B. Iberg, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at Breese Caring First Nursing Home in Breese, IL.

She was born on Sunday, June 16, 1929, in Collinsville, IL, the daughter of Paul and Verna (nee Mayer) Loyet.

On Monday, April 4, 1949, she married Kenneth O. Iberg at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Collinsville, IL, who passed away on Saturday, May 24, 1997.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was also a Charter Member of St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, Charter Member of Faith Countryside Homes Auxiliary, VFW Post #5694 Ladies Auxiliary, and was named Paul Harris Fellow by Highland Rotary Club.

Eileen was born in Collinsville, IL and grew up there. She attended Ss. Peter and Paul Grade School; she was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame High School in Belleville, IL. She worked for Swift and Company National Stock Yards in East St. Louis for 11 years. After her daughter graduated from high school, Eileen worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital Home Health as a Medical Secretary. She enjoyed quilting, needlepointing and was an avid reader. She volunteered over 50 years for the VFW Blood Bank and was a volunteer for many years for Meals on Wheels. She also volunteered at the VFW for potato salad preparation on Thursdays and Friday Fish Fries.

Survivors include: Daughter – Pamela K. (Thomas ) Iberg Rechner, Highland, IL; Grandchildren – Ried I. (Amy) Carlson, Olathe, KS; Rachel A. (Michael) O’Brien, St. Louis, MO; Step Grandchildren – Jason M. (Erin) Rechner, Springfield, IL; Heather M. (Chris) Julseth, Niceville, FL; Great Grandchildren – Remi Carlson, Olathe, KS; Summer Carlson, Olathe, KS; Step Great Grandchildren – Rena Rechner, Springfield, IL; Odin Rechner, Springfield, IL; Logan Julseth, Niceville, FL; Kaden Julseth, Niceville, FL; Asher Julseth, Niceville, FL; Vivienne O’Brien, St. Louis, MO; Nieces and Nephews – Many; Sister-In-Law – Rita Loyet, Collinsville, IL.

She was preceded in death by: Father – Paul J. Loyet – Died 12/20/1954; Mother – Verna L. Loyet Buehrer, nee Mayer – Died 1/29/1966; Step Father – Mathias “Matt” Buehrer, Jr. – Died 2/12/1983; Husband – Kenneth O. Iberg – Died 5/24/1997; Brother – Lawrence W. Loyet – Died 4/20/2015; Brother-In-Law – Laverne E. Strotheide – Died 10/23/2019; Sister-In-Law – Opal I. Strotheide – Died 12/26/2007; Brother-In-Law – Virgil L. Iberg – Died 3/12/2001; Sister-In-Law – Martha M. Iberg – Died 11/24/1991; Brother-In-Law – Larry D. Beard – Died 9/23/2014; Sister-In-Law – Evelyn V. Beard – Died 6/21/1993.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Metro East Humane Society.