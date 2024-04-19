James (Jim) Edward Wilson, D. Mus. died on April 16, 2024, age 93. He was born November 9, 1930, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, to Edward Evans Wilson and Bertha Elizabeth Derby Wilson. The family lived in Ottawa, Cornwall, and Brockville, Ontario, Canada.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 Illinois Route 140, Greenville, IL. with Pastor Greg Groves officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery prior to the service. Visitation will be held at the Greenville Free Methodist Church, Friday, June 7, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The family invites all A Cappella Choir Alumni to participate in a choir during the service. A rehearsal for the choir will be at 11 a.m. on June 8, 2024, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. All choir alumni are welcome.

On August 19, 1953, Jim and Wilma were married at the College Church at Marion College. The value of a great relationship between an accompanist and conductor describes the wonderful partnership marriage Jim and Wilma had since she became his accompanist when he came to Marion College in the fall of 1949.

Jim was a loving father, brother and grandfather. Jim and Wilma celebrated their 65 th wedding anniversary on August 19, 2018. Jim was preceded in death by Wilma Wilson who died June 2, 2019, infant sister who died at birth in 1928 and granddaughter Jana Rae Shoultz who died shortly after birth in 1996. Jim is survived by his brother Paul Derby Wilson, and wife Connie Tice Wilson, of Olathe, KS, his daughter Carol A. Wilson and husband Al Shoultz, of Scurry, TX, daughter Mary Beth Harper and husband Todd Harper of Ballwin, MO, grandchildren Elizabeth Lee Shoultz of Fayetteville, AR, Andrew Evans Shoultz and wife Sadie Shoultz of Red Oak, TX, Connor James Harper of Ballwin, MO and many

Canadian cousins.

Memorials may be made to the James E. Wilson Scholarship Fund or the Choir Endowment at Greenville University. Please mail memorials to 315 East College Ave., Greenville, Illinois 62246 or the piano, organ and handbell fund at Greenville Free Methodist Church and mailed to 1367 IL Rt. 140, Greenville, Illinois 62246.

The family has posted an extended obituary and may be viewed online by visiting

www.donnellwiegand.com.