Beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, Janet Ann Heck (nee Fraser) passed away on April 24, 2024 at her home in Trenton, IL surrounded by loved ones. Janet was born on July 3, 1952 in Ipswich, a beautiful waterfront town, in Suffolk County, claiming to be one of the oldest in England. Second child to George and Joyce Fraser, WWII Blitz survivors, Janet was independent from a young age. She attended Nacton Road all-girls school where she had many friends, came in second in the Suffolk County High Jump and was caught smoking in the bathroom. Early on Janet worked for Nestle in London, EMI Records, and as a model for a local brand. Not easily intimidated, Janet was a barmaid at a local pub, and had no problem bouncing rowdy patrons when needed. She made several friends within and

was a supporter of the Ipswich Town F.C., as well as Liverpool F.C.

In 1983 Janet’s life would change forever as she met a striking young U.S. Airmen at the NCO Club on RAF Bentwaters. Airmen First Class, Gregory Heck and Janet were married February 23, 1984. Janet emigrated to Victorville, CA in the Mojave Desert. She was bored, hot, pregnant, hours from a beach, and no one could understand her through the accent. Her son Dana was then born and did not sleep for 2 years. Eventually, the young family moved to Tampa, Florida where Janet could play with her bleach blonde baby on the beach and watch dolphins from her kitchen window. It was always a time she remembered fondly. In 1988 Uncle Sam sent the Heck family back to England, where Greg was stationed at High Wycombe. Another son, Alexander, was born in 1990. The family’s last move would be to Scott AFB, IL during the flood of 1993.

During the ensuing 31 years, Janet lived a full life raising and loving (maybe a bit too much) two amazing sons, building a home with Greg, realizing her lifelong dream of owning horses, gardening, canning, knitting, spoiling barn cats and rolling her eyes at people impersonating her accent. With limited support she managed to obtain her nursing

degree while working full time, and raising two kids during Greg’s deployment to Turkey. Her successful career of helping others culminated with her winning the 2018 March of Dimes Nurse of the Year. Despite being an English monarchist, Janet became an ardent fan of Cardinals baseball and country music. She attended game 5 of the 2006 World Series and several CMA Country Music Festivals, where she stroked the chest of none other than Keith Urban.

Her great loves were wine, shoes, jewelry, and spoiling her grandchildren. Later in life Janet enjoyed traveling and looked forward to her annual trip to Mexico. Ever the Brit, she preferred tea over water and watched in horror as her daughter-in-law microwaved the water for tea. Janet’s laugh was contagious and was usually the loudest when someone

was getting hurt, mostly Greg. She was always keeping her husband of 40 years on his toes while simultaneously singing his praises to others.

Janet fought a difficult and painful battle with Multiple Myeloma for over 4 years. In the process she underwent several new treatments, the results of which offered a wealth of critical data that will help future cancer patients. She loved her family fiercely and her fight bought them precious time. Janet allowed her grandchildren to get to know their English

grandma. Her family will be forever grateful for the love and support she gave them in life and the courage and perseverance she showed in the face of cancer.

Janet is survived by her husband Greg of Trenton; sons, Alexander of Nashville, TN and Dana (Corrie) of Columbia, IL; grandchildren, Florence and Frederick; brother Tony Fraser of England; father, George Fraser; extended family she considered friends and friends she considered family.

There is an old proverb that says everyone dies twice. The first when the heart stops beating and the second when no one speaks or thinks of the person anymore. Janet will live on through her friends, family, and her salsa recipe.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2024 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Helping Strays of Monroe County and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.