Johny Wiggains, 82, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away on April 1, 2024, at his home.

Johny was born on December 28, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of John and Thelma (Lease) Wiggains.

In his early school years, he attended the Elias Michael School, in St. Louis. After graduating high school from San Lorenzo, in 1958, he attended Hayward College in Alameda County, California, with a B.S. in science and mathematics. He stopped his formal education some 20 credits short of a Master’s degree at the death of his step father, to tend his invalid mother’s needs. At which point, he also began to pursue jobs where he could put his knowledge to use; which he did and was well gratified by his accomplishments. Especially, considering the obstacles that he faced associated with growing up with Cerebral Palsy while surrounded by naysayers. From this, he truly became an inspiration to others with his attitude that: If I can succeed, you can succeed!

He lived most of his adult life in San Fransisco, California, working as a chemical analysist, in a paint factory. Around the year 1992, he returned to the area and worked for the Department of Revenue, until his retirement in 2003. During those years, he won two Governor Awards from Missouri.

Johny liked to laugh and joke, if he dished ‘it’ out, he took as good as he gave, and often times, had the sense of humor of an eight-year-old boy. He loved to play board games, especially ‘thinker’ games. He enjoyed playing military strategy games, monopoly, and real-life poker, as he liked to calculate the odds quickly in his head.

He bonded with his cousin, Henry, and they formed an exceptional friendship, as one challenged the other to grow, learn, and better themselves. Another cousin, Jim, was very close to Johny, more like brothers, from being childhood playmates through college years.

Back in the early 90’s Johny was indeed a firm Atheist. At that point he was engulfed in books that gave support for his belief, and he disregarded any book that supported any other view, especially the Bible. At that time, he followed the physics and science that taught the big bang theory, in addition he was also a firm believer in the theory of evolution. Through the years and endless conversations of comparing what each of us held as the truth, he changed his mind on several points. He no longer believed in the big bang theory, or any other scientific theory, but he believed there had to be a supreme creator of all that is. He also disregarded the theory of evolution and replaced that with the concept, and belief that we humans, are uniquely and intelligently designed, by the creator of the universes. In addition, he no longer felt the Bible was so bad. In fact, he said, ‘it was

possibly the greatest book ever formed.’ As he also now considered the other books to only reflect opinions, not facts. Yet, while he did indeed come to believe in a Creator/God, he yet reserved the belief that the Bible was also merely a collection of man’s writings, not inspired by God, but of man’s made-up ideas about God. So, while it may be truthful to say: he eventually found his way to believe in The Creator God, it would be dishonest to refer to The Lord, meaning ‘Jesus Christ,’ because sadly, he yet only believed he was but a man. So, Johny was like King Agrippa was to the Apostle Paul. He didn’t believe in Heaven or hell, yet, at times, his interest in the possibility of life after death was intense.

Johny was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his cousins, Henry (Vickie) Fassold of Greenville, Illinois, Carol Lease and Ronnie Lease, both of Belleville, and Jim Rackely of Southern California.

A family hosted Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

