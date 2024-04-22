Kalvin E. Morgan, age 35, of Sparta, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Randolph County. He was born June 16, 1988 in Breese, a son of Theresa, nee Brandmeyer, White of Carlyle and the late Steve Morgan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée and Willow’s mother, Amber Hennrich of Sparta; his children, Annalee Rita Morgan of Venedy and Willow Viola Morgan of Sparta; Annalee’s mother, Trisha Figura of Venedy; siblings, Anthony (Ashley) Brandmeyer of Nashville, Sally Saathoff of Greenville, Desiree Saathoff of Champaign,

Valerie Morgan of Carlyle, and Elizabeth “Lizzy” Eubanks of Albers; aunt, “Aunt Kay Kay” (David) Langenhorst of Dry Ridge, KY; nieces and nephews, Steven Essington, Tony Essington, Carter Eubanks, and Harper Eubanks; and several Brandmeyer aunts, uncles, and cousins and numerous friends.

Besides his father, Kalvin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Austin and Anna, nee LoBue, Morgan and Anthony and Viola, nee Zurliene, Brandmeyer.

Kalvin was a man of many talents and passions. He earned his military-based GED at Lincoln’s Academy in Rantoul, IL, displaying his determination and drive. As the assistant manager at the Gateway FS Elevator in Nashville, he approached his work with dedication and integrity. Kalvin found strength in his faith, attending services at Greenview Christian Church in Centralia.

In his leisure time, Kalvin found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Whether he was casting a line while fishing, feeling the wind rush past him on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, or mastering the art of grilling, he lived life to the fullest.

His love for eagles soared as high as the majestic birds themselves, symbolizing his indomitable spirit, unwavering courage, and true patriotism. A newly skilled handyman, Kalvin enjoyed tinkering and creating with his own hands.

Above all else, Kalvin was a devoted family man. His love for his daughters, Annalee and Willow, knew no bounds.

He treasured every moment spent with them, cherishing their laughter and smiles.

Funeral Service will be Monday, April 22, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Pastor Chris Kelly officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2024 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to his two daughters (checks payable to Valerie Morgan) and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.