Kathryn Langford, 76, of Greenville, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023,

at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL.

Kathryn was born March 24, 1947, in Hillsboro, IL. She was the daughter of Eldon

Andrew and Emma Ellen (Coyle) Mollett. She married John B. Langford in

Chesterfield, SC, by the Justice of the Peace, on the front lawn, on December 16,

1967, and they were married for over 36 blessed years together. He preceded her

in death on August 6, 2004.

After graduating Greenville High School, with the class of 1966, she joined the

United States Military and proudly served in the Army before being honorably

discharged.

After her military stint, she obtained her LPN license and started working in the

medical field at various nursing homes. She and her husband traveled the United

States seeing the many sites the country had to offer. In later years, Kathryn was a

typical homebody, enjoyed the quiet home life, was an avid reader, and a huge

supporter of military organizations, as well as a proud member of Am-Vets.

She is preceded by her parents, husband, and Marlene.

She is survived by her siblings, Janice (Doyle) Quick of Greenville, IL, Wilma

(Wayne) Beckert of Sorento, IL, Gene (Bev) Mollett of Pocahontas, IL, Melvin

(Rosa) Mollett of Hillsboro, IL; aunts, Francie and Alice; uncle Butch; numerous

cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service, hosted by the family, will be held at Wait Cemetery on May

14, 2024, at 2:00 pm.

The family requests memorial contributions, to the Wait Cemetery, be made in

lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, in memory of Kathryn.

Memorials may be sent to Wait Cemetery, c/o Wilma Beckert, 1621 Ripson Bridge

Ave., Sorento, IL 62086.

The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.

