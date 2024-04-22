Kathryn Langford, 76, of Greenville, IL, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2023,
at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL.
Kathryn was born March 24, 1947, in Hillsboro, IL. She was the daughter of Eldon
Andrew and Emma Ellen (Coyle) Mollett. She married John B. Langford in
Chesterfield, SC, by the Justice of the Peace, on the front lawn, on December 16,
1967, and they were married for over 36 blessed years together. He preceded her
in death on August 6, 2004.
After graduating Greenville High School, with the class of 1966, she joined the
United States Military and proudly served in the Army before being honorably
discharged.
After her military stint, she obtained her LPN license and started working in the
medical field at various nursing homes. She and her husband traveled the United
States seeing the many sites the country had to offer. In later years, Kathryn was a
typical homebody, enjoyed the quiet home life, was an avid reader, and a huge
supporter of military organizations, as well as a proud member of Am-Vets.
She is preceded by her parents, husband, and Marlene.
She is survived by her siblings, Janice (Doyle) Quick of Greenville, IL, Wilma
(Wayne) Beckert of Sorento, IL, Gene (Bev) Mollett of Pocahontas, IL, Melvin
(Rosa) Mollett of Hillsboro, IL; aunts, Francie and Alice; uncle Butch; numerous
cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service, hosted by the family, will be held at Wait Cemetery on May
14, 2024, at 2:00 pm.
The family requests memorial contributions, to the Wait Cemetery, be made in
lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, in memory of Kathryn.
Memorials may be sent to Wait Cemetery, c/o Wilma Beckert, 1621 Ripson Bridge
Ave., Sorento, IL 62086.
The family has entrusted Assalley-Young Funeral Home with the ceremonies.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer
condolences to the family.